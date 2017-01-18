Avramopoulos in Lesvos: We need a solution now

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, is in Greece surveying the situation on the ground after heavy snowfall created adverse conditions in camps that left their occupants in “untenable” conditions.

Avramopoulos spoke of the humanitarian imperative to alleviate the situation on the Greek islands, for the migrants as well as for the island’s inhabitants. The Commissioner reiterated that Greece has already shown its humanity in dealing with the refugee crisis.

“We cannot give up now. The European humanitarian tradition must be maintained,” Avramopoulos said. Avramopoulos recognised the challenges that the cold weather had added to an already difficult situation, calling for immediate action: “… It simply cannot be that refugees are left out in the cold, to brave the worst of winter without a roof over their heads. Solutions must be found today, not tomorrow, not next week, but now.” Speaking of the winterisation issues which had left people in the cold, Avramopoulos expressed his confidence that “space will be found for the winterised UNHCR tents, financed by the European Union, to be set up as a temporary, humanitarian action.”

The Commission will continue its assistance to Greece, the Commissioner confirmed, noting that with over €1 billion in financial support made available for Greece in the past two years, “Greece is the biggest recipient of EU home affairs funding. And we are ready to provide more aid where needed.”

Avramopoulos also called upon the NGOs which have received much of the European Commission’s funding to do more. “A lot of that financial support has gone to our international partners working within Greece and I would today call on those same partners to redouble their efforts to bring immediate aid to those in need here in the islands. This is not about politics. This is about responding operationally and pragmatically to a humanitarian imperative.”

The Commissioner also asked European Union member states to follow through with relocation: “I also call on all other EU Member States to continue stepping up the number of people they relocate from Greece and offer safe haven in their own countries. The EU-Turkey statement is what allowed us put a stop to the tragic loss of life at sea, but managing the biggest refugee crisis Europe has ever seen, remains a collective European responsibility.”

In closing his speech, Avramopoulos saw light at the end of the tunnel. “This will not be forever,” he declared, continuing to say that “We will continue to stand side by side with you in working to decongest the islands, transferring the vulnerable people to the mainland, returning people who do not have a right to asylum and speeding up the processing of claims to return those people back to Turkey that can receive protection there.”