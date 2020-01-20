The first night train to set off for Belgium in 16 years departed from Vienna on 19 January.

Austrian and European politicians boarded the “OBB Nightjet”, in an attempt to raise awareness of climate action.

According to the country’s environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, the new route was in line with the government’s ambition to make the country carbon neutral by 2040.

“There is no other city in the European Union that has so many night trains departing from Vienna, and the network can be expanded further,” Gewessler said.

The train took off at Vienna’s main station. The EU anthem “Ode to Joy” was played during the ceremony.

The Vienna to Brussels service will initially run on Sundays and Wednesdays, while the return leg will run on Mondays and Thursdays. The prices for non-sleeper seats are as low as €19.