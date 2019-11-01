The Austrian Data Protection Authority has imposed an €18 million fine to the state-owned Austrian Post for selling customer data to companies and political parties.

Data include assumed political allegiances. The fine came as a result of an investigative report by Addendum in January 2019, which claimed that the Austrian Post sold the names, addresses, ages, and genders even of 3 million customers to marketing companies.

Moreover, the company made educated guesses and sold the presumed political affinities of 2,2 million customers, going on to sell this data to political parties. The scandal has been likened to the rampant violations of privacy by Facebook in 2016.

Austrian Post has said it plans to appeal the decision.