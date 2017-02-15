Austrian MP accuses Turkey of running informer network in Vienna

Peter Pilz (L) of the Austrian Green Party speaks in front of Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann during a debate of the national council in the parliament in Vienna, Austria.

Turkey has been operating an informer network via its embassy in Vienna that is aimed at targeting the critics of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and promoting his policies, according to Peter Pilz, a lawmaker from Austria’s opposition Greens party.

Pilz told a press conference on February 14 that he had sent documents regarding the activities of the network, run by the umbrella group ATIB, to the police.

As reported by PRESSTV online, the ATIB is headed by the religion attaché at Turkey...

