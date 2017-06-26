Austria targets citizens with Turkish passports

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An Austrian law banning dual-nationality in most cases and requiring new citizens to give up their old passports upon naturalisation applies to all nationalities. But as Austrian-Turkish tensions grow, Turks appear to be increasingly targeted.

While previous double-passport holders were discovered only by chance, politicians pushing the issue now are calling for organized efforts to identify them, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Proponents of the crackdown on illegal double passport holders have used the results of an April referendum in Turkey that expanded President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s powers to argue that many Turks reject the European Union’s democratic ideals. More than 70% of Austrian Turks who voted backed the referendum.

Under the law, children born with one parent who is Austrian and another with foreign citizenship can maintain both nationalities and passports.

Still, far-right Freedom Party official Herbert Kickl speaks of potentially thousands of cases involving residents who gave up their Turkish passports upon acquiring Austrian citizenship and later reapplied clandestinely to be citizens of Turkey — and thus regained the document.

He is calling for “a suspension of all Turkish naturalisations for an unlimited time,” and other parties not previously associated with the Freedom’s Party anti-immigrant stance are jumping on the bandwagon.

According to AP, Peter Pilz of the left-leaning Greens party says he has a secret list with 100,000 names of Turks who voted in the April presidential powers referendum that could be checked against Turks with Austrian passports, but has yet to submit it to authorities.

Beyond stripping illegals of Austrian citizenship, Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka of the centrist People’s Party is proposing hefty fines and other punitive measures.