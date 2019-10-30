Australia is taking Google to court over geolocation data-collection practices.

The Australian Consumer Commission (ACC) has filed a lawsuit on allegations that the electronics behemoth mislead the public on how location data are collected, kept and used. Specifically, the company did not inform consumers that they needed to switch two Android settings if they wanted the company to stop tracking their location. Besides “Location History,” “Web & App Activity” can also signal location.

“We allege that Google misled consumers by staying silent about the fact that another setting also had to be switched off,” ACCC head Rod Sims told the press in Sydney on Tuesday.

Google responded that the company is reviewing the case and did not address the allegations in substance. The first court hearing is expected on November 14.