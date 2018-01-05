Athens wants to resolve Macedonia name dispute within 2018

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Greece wants to settle the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Thursday.

“I think 2018 will be the year when foreign policy issues that have been stuck in the mud for decades will be resolved,” Kotzias told the press.

Settling the name dispute would pave the way for NATO membership and the prospect of gaining the status of an EU candidate for accession.

Macedonia is a region that extends over Greece, the former Yugoslav Republic, and Bulgaria. Athens considers Skopje’s claim to the name part of a broader irredentist project and has not recognized the state with its constitutional name. The 2 million people country is one of the successor states of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, declaring its independence in 1991.