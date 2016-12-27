Few asylum seekers stopped on Denmark-Sweden ferry link

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Only 200 of the 10,000 people refused boarding at a passenger ferry linking Denmark and Sweden were potential asylum seekers.

As reported by The Local, almost all of the passengers turned away from ferry, which connects the Danish town of Helsingør with Helsingborg in Sweden, because they did not have their papers.

ID and border checks were introduced on 4th January this year in an effort to prevent asylum seeker without papers from travelling to Sweden to seek asylum.

“The majority of the people we refuse boarding are Scandinavian citizens, mostly Swedes. We’re obviously all used to travelling in a region where mobility is in flow,” Henrik Rørbæk, administrative director of HH Ferries, was quoted as saying.

It has been reported that over three million passengers passed through HH’s ID checks in 2016.

Meanwhile, opposition party Enhedslisten (The Red-Green Alliance) decried the ID checks as a “waste of resources”. But the government has indicated that the border control measures will remain in place.