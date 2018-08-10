Asylum applications lodged in the EU for first half of 2018 drop by 15%

EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARBA
Click for full view

Migrants rescued arrive on board of a Red Cross boat in Almeria, Spain, August 8, 2018.

Author
NE/Online By NE/Online
Read Next

Published 12:11 August 10, 2018
Updated 12:11 August 10, 2018

Asylum applications lodged in the EU for first half of 2018 drop by 15%

By NE/Online
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

New figures published today by the European Asylum Support Office show a slight decrease in the number of asylum applications made in the EU in the first half of 2018.

Some 301,390 applications were lodged in the EU Member States, Norway, and Switzerland, a 15% decrease when compared to the first half of 2017. During the month of June, 1,600 fewer applications were made when compared with the figures from the previous month.

The figures show that overall trends in the number of asylum applications made in the EU remain stable and are continuing to decrease. The number of asylum applications made in the EU, following a 43% drop in 2017.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+