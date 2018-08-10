Asylum applications lodged in the EU for first half of 2018 drop by 15%

New figures published today by the European Asylum Support Office show a slight decrease in the number of asylum applications made in the EU in the first half of 2018.
Some 301,390 applications were lodged in the EU Member States, Norway, and Switzerland, a 15% decrease when compared to the first half of 2017. During the month of June, 1,600 fewer applications were made when compared with the figures from the previous month.
The figures show that overall trends in the number of asylum applications made in the EU remain stable and are continuing to decrease. The number of asylum applications made in the EU, following a 43% drop in 2017.
