According to the analyses published by the European Asylum Support office on 12 August, in the first half of 2019 some 337.200 applications for asylum were lodged in the EU+, a 10 % increase from the same period a year earlier.

Citizens of Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela continued to lodge the most applications, with only Syrians seeking asylum in reduced numbers. Applicants from several Latin-American countries have already lodged higher number of applications as in the whole of 2018.

