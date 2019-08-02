NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The states-guarantors of the Astana Process agreed on 2 August to take specific measures to ensure the safety of civilians in Idlib city, according to a a joint statement by Russia, Turkey and Iran following an international meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan.

“The results of the 13th high-level meeting within the framework of the Astana process are very satisfying, as this is an important component of multilateral efforts to establish peace in Syria. Today’s high-level meeting is a manifestation of efforts directed by the guarantor countries,” Kazakhstan’s deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko said, reading out a joint statement on the results of Astana-13 on 2 August in the Kazakh capital.

The states — guarantors responded positively to the participation of the delegations of Iraq and Lebanon as new observers of the Astana format and expressed their belief that they would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in Syria.

Russia, Turkey and Iran examined the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Kazakh capital as part of the 13th round of negotiations. The parties stated that all agreements on Idlib city should be implemented. First of all, the memorandum of 2018 – the agreement on the creation of a demilitarized zone in Idlib city.

“(Russia, Turkey, Iran), expressing regret over the casualties among civilians, agreed to take specific measures based on previous agreements to ensure the protection of civilians … and the security of military personnel of guarantor countries located inside and outside the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Vasilenko said.

States — guarantors are concerned about the increasing presence of the terrorist organization Kheyat Tahrir al-Sham in the region.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have confirmed that they will continue to cooperate in the interests of the final elimination of the so-called ISIS, Jabhat en Nusra and other terrorist organisations.

The guarantors of the Astana process held consultations in a trilateral format, as well as with representatives of the Office of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General Geir Pedersen. They discussed the completion of the formation and launch of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva in accordance with the decisions of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi city.

“The guarantor countries expressed satisfaction with the progress made in finalising the composition and rules of procedure of the body and confirmed their readiness to facilitate the early convening of the committee,” the declaration read.

The creation of a Syrian constitutional committee is also nearing completion. The first meeting of the committee may be held in September.

The head of the Syrian government delegation, Bashar Jafari, was pleased with the negotiations in Nur Sultan, but stressed that the agreement should be implemented.