Assange will not agree to his extradition to the US

Published 13:15 January 20, 2017
Updated 13:15 January 20, 2017

Julian Assange will not honour his pledge to volunteer his extradition to the United States following Barack Obama’s clemency to Ms. Manning.

The WikiLeaks founder vowed to agree to his extradition from the U.K, abandoning the Ecuador’s embassy in London, if the outgoing President pardoned Ms. Manning. Now, his lawyer says that Assange will not stand by his commitment because Ms. Manning will not be released immediately but only in May.

The pledge was confirmed by Assange after US President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence.

At the time of her arrest, Chelsea Manning was known as Bradley Manning, a man. The transgender soldier has served seven years in an all-male military prison.

Assange sought asylum at Ecuador’s London embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted on sexual assault charges. He claims that Sweden, in reality, wants to extradite him, where he faces espionage charges for a massive 2010 leak.

The U.K is not confirming whether Washington has formally requested the extradition of Julian Assange.

 

