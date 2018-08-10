Assange considers testimony to US Senate Intelligence Committee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the controversial Australian-born activist who has been living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy’s London compound since 2012, is reportedly considering a testimony to the US Senate Intelligence Committee in relation to Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Assange has been housed in the Ecuadorian Embassy since he attempted to evade a Swedish arrest warrant related to a rape case that has since been withdrawn but is now wanted by British authorities as well as extradition to the United States where he faces espionage charges.

In a letter published by WikiLeaks on August 8, the US Senate Intelligence Committee is offering Assange the possibility to testify in person, at a time and place that is “mutually agreeable.” According to Reuters, Assange, who has gained a following from both the far-left and far-right, as well as die-hard supporters of US President Donald J. Trump and Brexit, for his anti-globalist, anti-American views, is considering the offer if US authorities provide adequate security guarantees.

Senators want to question Assange about his involvement and contact with Russian intelligence operatives in connection to the US 2016 campaign. WikiLeaks published in 2016 a trove of private emails exchanged between Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager John Podesta.