As Facebook enters banking, the debate on electronic citizenship becomes urgent

It is no secret that most social media giants want to enter the banking sector, but Facebook is now coming up with a concrete proposal to the sector for “data-trading,” extending to banks an offer they can refuse, or accept.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook is asking major US banks – JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Bancorp, to share their clients’ data on card transactions and balances, so that Facebook can become an “online till,” moving from advertising to sales.

Online banking is here to stay. Customers are already depositing checks from their smartphones, sending money on payment apps, using their smartphones to access ATMs, or directly pay for goods and services. Banks close physical branches to reduce costs. Countries like Sweden are moving swiftly towards a cashless economy.

The question then becomes how banking will renegotiate its online future, not if it will go digital. In this emerging reality, social media platforms and technology giants can work with the banking system or against it. The political dimension of this “disruption” is significant.

The Facebook Pitch to Banks

The Facebook model has always been the same: free services in exchange for individual data.

In becoming a wallet, Facebook hopes to deepen engagement with its apps, including Messenger, which has 1,3bn users. Facebook has already built a synergy with American Express, allowing users to send money via the app. Through cooperation with Mastercard, users can also place online orders.

The appeal to the banks is user outreach, as platforms promise to develop applications working in synergy with their services, such as the instant ability to get instant account balance notifications and fraud alerts.

Why work with banks and not against them?

Perhaps the greater appeal for banks working with social media behemoths is the “opportunity cost,” namely what happens major platforms decide to go it alone.

The fear of “disintermediation” is that platforms that have harnessed online engagement will render them irrelevant, “disrupting” banking.

Still, there are two serious barriers to this happening. First, to be a bank you must have a charter, maintain minimum capital levels, and adhere to a series of regulations that differ from market to market.

Culturally, technology behemoths live in a deregulated and global environment; banking is much closer intertwined with governance, of the accountable kind.

Besides, data managers “leak data” and you do not want a run for the bank as often as you have mundane data-leaks. In an economy based on credit and fiat currencies, trust is everything.

In the case of Facebook, JP Morgan has pulled away, unwilling to share its customers’ transaction data, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Having recently leaked the data of 87-million users to Cambridge Analytica – who, in turn, used them in the Leave and Trump campaigns – Facebook is now synonymous with corporate abuse of power. So, when Facebook claims that it will not be using bank data for advertising for advertising with third parties, it has little credibility.

To enhance its credibility, Facebook is offering to embed “clear history” features on its platform, which means the user would theoretically have more control over his or her browsing history. Moreover, this would be an “opt-in” rather than integrated service Facebook said on Monday.

Given a different business model, Google is readier to say that “a customers’ data is a customers’ data.”

Aware of its weaknesses, Facebook is working towards its own breakthrough. CNN reported in May that FB is investing in blockchain technology. If the platforms had its cryptocurrency, it could push aside many of inhibitions of online banking, not least by reinstating the anonymity of cash.

Pitching to Banks

Facebook is not alone in wanting to enter the banking market. For years, Google (Alphabet), Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are also seeking to carve their market niche.

Apple and Amazon have their online wallets developed.

Apple Pay is already a strong brand, which needs little boost other than the popularity of the device. Apple could soon launch a credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs. It is also said the Apple is working towards its investment banking platform, Marcus.

Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, spearheads the pitch for future partnerships. Payments could be secured through the new generation of biometric data – “my voice is my password” – while the evolution of “checking accounts” could increasingly bypass the need to use banks. Still, Amazon is partnering with banks in developing safer public cloud technology.

The question “Apple or Amazon” could soon become equivalent to “VISA or Mastercard”?

Clearly, the problem for all platforms and banks is data privacy.

The technical challenge: data leaks

Data leaks are common, for online platforms and banks. Calling on customers to trust their money with cloud services is risky.

However, moving such data to a cloud is a precondition to being able to use artificial intelligence instruments that improve on user experience, both for retail customers and trading.

Therefore, banks are moving to their own “private clouds” with or without a synergy with online behemoths. In fact, banks globally could be spending €10,3bn ($12bn) a year by 2021 to develop their cloud ecosystem, a WSJ report projected in April.

But, more money is poured in into building safer interaction with public cloud ecosystems as the temptation of user outreach is hard to resist.

The political challenge: a panopticon dystopia

As soon as data becomes available, governments will be requiring access, for regulatory and security reasons. In China, it is happening.

According to the BBC, the Chinese state has set up a social ranking system (“social credit”) based on individual behaviour, which is expected to be fully operational by 2020. The integration of banking and social media makes this Chinese vision more feasible and, in time, a model for what other governments may consider.

The idea is that social behaviour will move up or down one’s social credit score. This will have a direct bearing to credit, as when taking out a loan to pay for a mortgage.

So, smoking in a prohibited area could affect your chances of buying a house, or your right to travel, or your internet speed. Spend too much money on gambling or express a negative view of the government at your peril, as you will face social credit issues. In this scheme, the concept of a “blacklisting” becomes a relatively benign, low-tech challenge. In China, this could be a reality over the next two years.

Ringfencing Western Democracies

For the London-based Privacy International advocacy group, big data is not only threatening to change politics but end citizenship. The very definition of totalitarianism implies the end of separation between the private and the public, which big data could affect.

One of the key features of the Privacy International proposals is the shift of focus from companies exploiting data – like Facebook and Cambridge Analytica – to data ownership.

In March, The Times of London run a story on how ISBA – a British group of advertisers representing 3,000 brands – were threatening to pull out of Facebook, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. However, in a world of digital oligopoly, it is not clear that this is a credible threat. What’s more, the principle of “free services” in exchange for the use of citizens’ data has not been challenged.

Privacy International suggests that there is an urgent need to focus on data ownership, or risk nightmare scenarios, like banks rating a client’s creditworthiness by reference to their social connections. The first proposal by advocacy groups is to turn privacy into a fundamental right.

According to a July 2016 Eurobarometer study, more than seven in ten Europeans (72%) say it is very important that the confidentiality of their e-mails and online instant messaging is guaranteed. However, only 37% of Europeans know that their voice and instant messaging communication can legally be accessed by private interests without their consent.