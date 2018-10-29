Armenia’s Pashinyan finds himself on the precipice of securing a change mandate

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Just over five months after leading a peaceful popular uprising against the widely-loathed and eminently corrupt Serzh Sargsyan regime, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the bold decision to resign from his post in order for parliament, which is still controlled by deputies loyal to his predecessor’s party, to be dissolved and an early election held.

The bearded Pashinyan pushed for an early vote as a way to unseat his rivals in the hope that his group of reformist allies can gain an electoral mandate through the election of parliamentary deputies who are not aligned with the ancien régime and committed to the process of reforming and stimulating Armenia’s struggling economy.

Pashinyan is no stranger to taking extraordinary measures to help push through the agenda that he seeking for his South Caucasus nation of 3 million people. Earlier this month, he led thousands of supporters against the sitting parliament by blockading the remaining Sargsyan loyalists inside the building in an effort to put pressure on them to accept an early vote.

Earlier he had former President Robert Kocharyan arrested and brought up on charges for his role in the killing of several pro-democracy protestors prior to his handing over power to Sargsyan 10 years ago. While awaiting his possible imprisonment, Kocharyan – a long-time personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin – has formed said he would return to politics and vowed to crush “the revolutionary romanticism” that Pashinyan has come to represent since he came sweeping to power following peaceful mass street protests.

That revolutionary romanticism of the past five months has won Pashinyan numerous plaudits on the international stage, particularly in Europe and the United States.

A recent stop by US National Security Advisor John Bolton, which was the highest-ranking visit by a US official to Armenia since 1991, included a strong endorsement of Pashinyan’s ambitious economic reform programmes and his approach to the three-decade-old Nagorny-Karabakh conflict, a war that pits Armenia against its arch-foe Azerbaijan.

Bolton said that a Pashinyan victory in the upcoming December 10 election would give him a strong mandate for taking decisive steps that could potentially transform Armenia.

One potential area where the relationship between Armenia and the West could potentially grow is in arms sales. While in the capital Yerevan, Bolton said the Trump administration is ready to allow Armenia to buy US weapons systems in an effort to ween Armenia’s armed forces off of Russia’s “excessive influence” in the country, which includes the presence of over 10,000 Russian military personnel in Armenia and Yerevan’s membership in the Moscow-led Eurasia Customs Union of several former Soviet republics.

Pashinyan responded by saying the Armenian government is not limited in its arms purchases and would consider buying American or European weapons if the offers were both attractive and substantial.

In recent years, Armenian officials have been infuriated by Moscow’s increased sales of hi-tech weapons to Azerbaijan, equipment that is vastly superior to what Russia sells to Armenia, which is generally made up of Soviet-era designs. During the last major flare-up of the Karabakh War in April 2016, the Azeri forces used their newly bought modern Russian equipment against the Armenian forces that were deployed on the line of contact and inflicted the sort of heavy losses that Armenian units were not used to after being largely successful and better equipped than the Azeri forces during the height of the war in the early 1990s.

The US’ newfound interest in Armenia will most likely, however, be contingent on Yerevan’s willingness to sign up for US President Donald J. Trump‘s attempts to strongarm nations into joining his efforts to isolate the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran – a nation that shares a border with and maintains warm relations due to their trade links and the presence of a large historic Armenian minority in the north of Iran, centred around the two countries’ shared border, near the city of Tabriz.

While the spectre of closer relations with the US might be tempting for Pashinyan, it is unlikely that he will risk angering both Russia and Iran – two of his main partners economically – in order to facilitate limited interaction with an administration that has little interest in grand foreign initiatives, which is exactly what Pashinyan would need if he were to severely curtain his government’s interactions with either Moscow or Tehran.

Pashinyan’s consideration of his country’s relationship with the West may go far further, however, after being given a warm reception from French President Emmanuel Macron during the funeral of legendary French-born Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, where the two appeared to bond over the experience. Their meeting in Paris for the funeral had been preceded by an earlier meeting in July where the two held a well-received bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The personal connection between the two appeared to go into high gear shortly after the Aznavour funeral when Yerevan hosted the summit of La Francophonie – the international organisation representing countries and regions where French is a lingua franca.

As one of the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries, Pashinyan may find that navigating a far closer relationship with Europe that could include visa-free travel and greater opportunities in terms of trade and educational exchanges will be easier to manage and more rewarding, despite the presence and lobbying of the large Armenian diaspora in the United States, than having to adhere to the strict pre-conditions that the Trump administration would require before ever engaging in meaningful dialogue that would see US-Armenia relations taken to a level never been seen before.

With overwhelming support from the electorate and the backing of Europe and the United States, which also includes cautious approval from long-time ally Russia as the Kremlin gauges where Pashinyan is taking the country after losing a steadfast ally in the form of the Sargsyan regime, Pashinyan finds himself in the unique position to capitalise on the goodwill that he’s cultivated in recent months, which would be best served by turning his energies to bringing Armenia out of its Sargsyan-era malaise and closer to the rest of the international community.

