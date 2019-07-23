Armenian minority scores rare win in Turkey’s top court over election of new patriarch

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Turkey’s Constitutional Court has ruled that a 2017 administrative decision that refused two initiatives to elect a new patriarch for the Armenian Orthodox Church was a violation of the historic community’s right of religious freedom.

Under Turkish law and patriarchate rules, a new patriarch could not be elected while his predecessor is alive, which has been the case since the statute came into effect under the former Ottoman Empire in 1863. The issue that pitted different groups within Turkey’s Armenian community and the Istanbul Governorate began in the summer of 2007 when late Patriarch Mesrob II, commonly known by his civilian name Mesrob Mutafyan since he succeeded Karekin II in 1998, fell ill due into a vegetative state of dementia.

The case left the Armenian community in the difficult position of how to proceed with replacing a living religious leader that had been physically incapacitated and unable to continue his duties as the head of the Armenian Orthodox Church.

In a move that deeply angered the remains of Turkey’s once-large Armenian community, the ruling Islamist AK Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2010, created the new office of “Deputy Patriarch” and installed a government-backed archbishop, Aram Ateshyan, in the position for what was originally intended to be on an interim basis. The move was widely interpreted by Armenians as being strikingly similar to the way Erdogan has handled the administrative municipalities in Kurdish-majority districts of Turkey where the government has relied on hand-picked, AK Party-backed Kurds to oversee the administrative affairs of districts in the country’s southeast.

This sparked a bitter debate within the Armenian community as two conflicting views emerged with one group centred advocating for the election of a “co-patriarch” who would serve alongside Ateshyan, and a second group calling on the Istanbul Governorate to elect a new patriarch.

The Istanbul Governorate, however, rejected both groups’ appeals in June 2010, saying that the post of the patriarch was not empty as Mutafyan was still technically alive. A month after the decision, Ateshyan was later unanimously elected by the Clerical Committee of the Armenian Patriarchate to serve as acting patriarch, a move that was widely denounced by legitimate by most of the Armenian community as Ateshyan’s election was the first to exclude the Armenian population from a patriarchate election since 1863, when the code of regulations concerning the Armenian “millet” in the Ottoman Empire was introduced.

This was a violation of the Armenian National Constitution, which was transformed into a cabinet decree in 1961, according to legal representatives for the community, as the statutes specifically state that first civilians vote for the delegates who then vote for the patriarch.

The Clerical Committee finally decided to forcibly retire Mutafyan in October 2016 and elected the Primate of the German Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Karekin Bekchiyan to serve as locum tenens – a term used in Orthodox Christianity for a cleric who temporarily fulfils the duties of a higher office in the church hierarchy until a new election can be held.

During that time, however, the controversial government appointee, Ateshyan, refused to resign from his post as co-patriarch. The Armenian community later sent a petition filed to Turkey’s Ministry of Interior to hold elections, but the request was left unanswered. It was at this time that the Istanbul Governate ruled that new elections could not be held because Mutafyan was still alive. This view was reiterated in February 2018 in the Governorate’s written statement addressed to the patriarchate, in which Bekchiyan was referred to as the “so-called” locum tenens and referred to Ateshyan as the acting patriarch.

During this process, the Governorate’s decision was brought to an administrative court, arguing that the Clerical Committee had already exercised its legal right, based on the 1863 statutes, on the election of an acting patriarch. The administrative court rejected the case in March 2012, and a subsequent appeal to Turkey’s top administrative court, the Council of State, was also turned down in November 2015.

In response to the court’s rejections, two individuals from Turkey’s Armenian community opted to individually apply to the Constitutional Court, saying the administrative rulings breached their right of religious freedom as the election of Bekchiyan had not been carried out, according to the law, by the Assembly of Delegates, a body that consisted of 20 clergymen and 120 civilians.

The court ruled in favour of the two applicants earlier this year, saying the Ministry of Interior misinterpreted the Ottoman-era regulation, which required an election not only for death or resignation of a patriarch but also for other “various reasons” that did not require particular specifications.

On 4 July, the Clerical Committee elected Bishop Sahak Mashalyan as locum tenens, with the election date for a new patriarch to be announced later this year.

The Armenian Orthodox Patriarchate is the largest congregation in what remains of Turkey’s millennia-old Armenian community. Armenians have seen a reinstatement of their rights, such as the return of properties that were once seized by the Turkish state in recent years, but due to immigration and the lingering effects of the 1915 Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Turks, which saw an estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in the process, the remaining community has struggled, like other historic non-Muslim communities in Turkey, to fully exercise their legal rights due to past discriminatory state policies.