The century-old saga of Argentina’s boom-bust economy has taken another ominous turn as the Argentine peso is now trading at 57.95 per US dollar on Wednesday, which is equal to a 22% loss of the currency’s value since 12 August.

Far more troubling for Argentina is that the latest development now calls into question whether Buenos Aires will be able to honour its dollar-denominated sovereign debt. The country sold $265 million of its own reserves on 28 August to support the currency, a move that Argentina has become all-too-familiar with since the mid-point of the 20th-century when it was one of the largest economies in the world.

As was the case during Argentina’s previous economic meltdown, the mass sale of reserves is weakening the country’s resilience to external shocks. Capital flight is accelerating, while the International Monetary Fund could well demand debt-restructuring, a prospect that makes the Argentine debt highly unattractive.

Buenos Aires relies heavily on the IMF’s $57 billion credit line to refinance its debt, but the country’s bond yields have reached a 14-year high and the stock market is in freefall.

The current situation was triggered last month when centrist President Mauricio Macri was trounced in a primary election by his leftist rival, Alberto Fernandez – a close ally of Argentina’s firebrand leftist former President Cristina Fernandez (no relation).

Fernandez campaigned on a populist anti-austerity platform and vowed to walk away from the IMF. Fernandez scored a double-digit lead over Macri – 47% to 32% – but his close association with Cristina Fernandez and her radical brand of leftist populism as well as her close alliances with some of Latin America’s most controversial Socialist and Communist leaders, including Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Evo Morales in Bolivia, and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, has helped turned the presidential campaign into a major political and financial crisis.

After years of the heavy-handed and anti-business governing style of Cristina Fernandez and her late husband Nestor Kirchner, Macri was elected in 2015 on a zero-inflation commitment. His fiscal consolidation programme depressed consumption effectively reduced inflation.

There has been a social cost, however, as Macri moved to put an end to some of Fernandez’ costly social welfare programmes. 35% of Argentinians are now below the poverty line, compared to 29% in 2015, according to a study by Argentina’s Catholic University.

To his credit, Macri has taken a few highly important measures to deal with the immediate social crisis, including slashing taxes on wages and essential food items, and a freeze on mortgage payment instalments.

Inflation, however, is now just shy of 60%, adding pressure to raise wages, while the deficit is soaring. The further devaluation of the peso will trigger rapid inflation that erodes purchasing power and adds pressure on the government to raise wages.

The pace of the ongoing economic depression is likely to play a major role as Argentina heads to the polls on 27 October.