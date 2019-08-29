The Argentinian peso traded at 57.95 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, which means the currency has lost just under 22% of its value since August 12.

The collapse of the local currency boosts exports but calls into question whether Argentina can honour its dollar-denominated sovereign debt. The country sold $265 million of its own reserves on Wednesday to support the currency, in a routine that is weakening the country’s resilience to external shocks.

Capital flight is accelerating while the International Monetary Fund could well demand debt-restructuring, a prospect that makes Argentinian debt highly unattractive. Argentina relies on IMF’s $57bn credit line to refinance its debt. The country’s bond yields have reached a 14-year high this week and the stock market is freefalling.

Earlier this month, President Mauricio Macri lost primary elections to his Peronist rival, Alberto Fernandez. Fernandez campaigned on an anti-austerity platform, building a double-digit lead over his rival (47% against Macri’s 32%). The political crisis is now turning into a financial negative spiral.

Macri came to power in 2015 on a zero-inflation commitment. His fiscal consolidation program, depressed consumption effectively reducing inflation. However, there was a social cost. Some 2 million people slipped below the poverty line since Macri took office: 35% of Argentinians are now below the poverty line, compared to 29% in 2015, according to a study by Argentina’s Catholic University.

Macri has taken a few significant measures to deal with the immediate social crisis, not least slashing taxes on wages and essential food items, introducing price controls and freezing of mortgage payment instalments.

Devaluation triggers rapid inflation that erodes purchasing power and adds pressure on the government to raise wages. Inflation is now shy of 60%, adding pressure to raise wages, while the deficit is soaring. As the country heads to the polls on Oct. 27, the pace of economic depression accelerates. All things being equal, Macri will stay in power until December 2019, when the transition to a new government ends: the question at hand is whether the economy can withstand a prolonged period of political uncertainty.