Argentina votes against legalising abortion

By a slim but convincing margin, Argentine senators voted against the legalization of abortion on Thursday.

In Argentina, terminations are only allowed in cases where the woman’s life is in risk or in the case of rape. Had it passed, abortion would become a right during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, as in Cuna and Uruguay.

The vote was 38-to-31 and was welcomed by anti-abortion activists gather outside the Congress, right across pro-choice activists.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are approximately 500,000 illegal abortion in Argentina, each year, with tens of women dying in the process.

An emerging pro-choice movement in Argentina has been campaigning for termination rights in the home of Pope Francis. The Pope was involved in the anti-abortion campaign, comparing terminations to Nazi atrocities.

The women wear green scarves to symbolize their cause. Some demonstrators threw stones at riot police.