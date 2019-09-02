Following a technical default on its debt payment on Friday, Argentina has begun the process of restructuring its $101bn debt. Furthermore, the government moved on Sunday to introduce capital and exchange rate controls: individuals seeking to buy dollars now face a monthly limit of $10,000 until December 31.

Buenos Aires preannounced last Wednesday that it would postpone the payment of a $7bn payment of short-term bonds maturing on Friday, pending negotiations with creditors.

Negotiations include short term maturing bonds to the tune of $44bn – mostly locally owned – as well as a “voluntary reprofiling” program of $50bn of longer-term and foreign-owned debt. The government also says it will delay the repayment of $44bn in debt owed to the international Monetary Fund (IMF), which could trigger a significant political crisis.

Argentinian bonds maturing in 2021 were trading 42 cents to a dollar on Friday, losing 8% on the day, and pushing its yield up to 70%. The country’s 100-year bond is down to 38 cents to a dollar, while bonds maturing between 2026 and 2028 are trading to 40 cents on the dollar.

President Maurizio Macri’s government has failed to sell short-term debt and its is facing an uphill repayment program to the tune of 30bn for 2019. Honouring maturing debt without a buyer of last resort is difficult for dollar-denominated debt.

The economic situation is worsening due to political risk, as Macri is expected to lose the Presidential elections to Alberto Fernández on October 27. On the first round of the Presidential elections Macri suffered a seemingly irreversible defeat of 47-to-32%. Fernandez has campaigned on an anti-austerity platform and has built a double-digit lead over the incumbent.

Argentina faces the prospect of a third default since 2000 and the ninth in its history. As Argentina moved to unilaterally extend the maturity of all short-term paper on August 28, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have placed the country in the Restricted Default category. The board of the IMF was due to meet informally on Friday afternoon to discuss the crisis, but there were no announcements regarding the future of the Fund’s $57bn rescue package. On Friday the Argentinian peso was trading 60-to-1 against the US dollar.