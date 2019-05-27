Argentina awards ENI high potential offshore block

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Argentine authorities have officially awarded the exploration license of offshore block MLO 124 to a consortium led by Italian energy major ENI. The award is the outcome of the consortium’s successful bid in the International Bid Round Ronda Costa Afuera n. 1 held on 16 April, ENI said.

Block MLO 124 is located offshore in the Malvinas Basin, some 100 kilometers off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, and encompasses an area of 4,418 square kilometres in water depths ranging from less than 100 to 650 metres.

ENI holds 80% working interest and is the Operator of a consortium, which also includes Tecpetrol SA and Mitsui & Co Ltd, with 10% each.

The activity to be completed during the four years of the First Phase of the Exploration Period mainly consists in a 3D geophysical survey covering the entire block and other geophysical potential field surveys.

ENI has been present in Argentina since 1991 with its subsidiary ENI Argentina Exploración y Explotación SA, which owns a 30% working interest in the offshore concession Tauro-Sirius, located in Tierra del Fuego’s shallow water.