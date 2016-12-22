Argentina allowed to identify unknown soldiers buried in the Falklands

DAVID FERNANDEZ
Argentinean veterans from the Falklands War and relatives of victims attend an act of commemoration, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 June 2013 for the 31st annniversary of their return after the end of the conflict for the sovereignty of the Islands.

Published 10:36 December 22, 2016
Updated 10:37 December 22, 2016

Argentina and Britain signed in London an agreement that will allow the identification of 123 unknown soldiers buried on the Falkland Islands, the BBC reports.

Overall, there are 237 Argentinian troops buried on the Falklands, from a total of 649 soldiers that  died on the islands in 1982.

255 British soldiers died defending the colony. Britain won that war and the residents of the island complex are mostly British.

Mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the agreement will allow Argentina to collect DNA samples from the soldiers’ graves.

