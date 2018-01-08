Arab states to seek recognition of East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Jordan’s foreign minister and the head of the Arab League said they would push for an international resolution on naming Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. This follows the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s.

Arab states will push for the international community to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, Jordan’s foreign minister said on January 6. This is one month after US President Donald Trump recognised the city as Israel’s capital.

“We will confront the [US] decision by seeking a resolution, an international one, to recognize a Palestinian state on 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital,” Ayman Safadi said following a meeting of Arab leaders in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority attended the meeting along with the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit.

Gheit said: “We want to lessen any losses on the Palestinian side and lessen the Israeli gains,” he said.

According to DW, many Arabs consider the eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. They reject Israel’s claim over the entire city, which it captured in a 1967 war and later annexed, as illegal.

As for Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, t Arab League branded the move a “dangerous violation of international law” with no legal impact.

At the end of December, a majority of the UN General Assembly rejected the US decision, while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on “all countries to recognise the State of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its occupied capital”.

The city’s fate is a central issue in the ongoing peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.