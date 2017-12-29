Apple apologizes for slowing down its own devices

SHAWN THEW
(FILE) A file picture dated 27 January 2015 of the company's logo at an Apple Store in Washington, DC, USA.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:55 December 29, 2017
Updated 10:55 December 29, 2017

The tech giant Apple issued an apology for purposefully slowing down its older models performance on Friday.

The company claims this was a battery saving strategy, although consumers have also considered the possibility this would lead to replacing their old phones with new. The company now claims it would be willing to change batteries at a discount for customers that have bought iPhone 6. There is no mention of customers with older models.

The company is now calling on its customers to continue trusting the company, although it took steps to address the matter only after it was faced with lawsuits in France, Israel, and the US. The company has instructed its CEO to use a private jet for both public and company travel for security purposes, BBC reports.   

