Antonio Tajani is the European Parliament’s new President

The European Parliament has elected Antonio Tajani as its next President, to succeed Martin Schulz. Tajani was elected in the 4th round of voting after no absolute majority of votes cast was achieved in the first three rounds. The final vote saw Tajani beat Gianni Pittella with 351 votes to 282.

Who is Tajani?

Antonio Tajani was born on 4 August 1953 in Rome. He is an experienced Italian politician having served among other positions, as a Vice-President of the European Commission, and of the European Parliament.

Early years

Tajani studied Law at the Sapienza University of Rome and has worked as a journalist, specialized on parliamentary affairs. He worked at the Rai Radio 1, at the newspaper ‘Il Giornale’ and travelling as a special envoy in Lebanon, Somalia and Soviet Union.

He showed an interest in politics since his youth, when he joined the Youth Monarchist Front, a student organization of the Monarchist party of Italy.

Foray into Politics

But his involvement in deep politics started in 1994 when he participated in the creation of the Forza Italia party. Being one of its founders, he also served as the regional coordinator for the Lazio region between 1994 and 2005.

In 1994-95 Tajani was a spokesman of the Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In 2001 he was a candidate for mayor of Rome but he was defeated by Walter Veltroni.

Tajani goes to Europe

Since 2002 Tajani is one of the 10 vice-presidents of the European People’s Party (EPP).

In 1994 he entered in European politics since he was elected MEP. He was reelected in 1999 and in 2004.

On May 2008, he was appointed as Italy’s EU Commissioner receiving the Transport portfolio.

Policy

Among his achievements in this role, Tajani elaborated the rescue plan for Alitalia and he oversaw the drafting of the new EU Regulation relating to transport. Thanks to this regulation the defense of the rights of passengers in air transport were safeguarded. Critics have suggested he has was aware of the Volkswagen emissions scandal but failed to act during his term at the Commission, but his election to the top of the Parliament signal that these allegations have left Tajani unharmed.

In 2009 he was appointed as European Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship in the second Barroso Commission.