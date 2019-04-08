Another round for Brexit

EU to debate on another extension for the UK amid Commons impasse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Brussels will host yet another Brexit Summit on the afternoon of 10 April after British Prime Minister Theresa May again failed to ratify the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement that would allow the UK to define its own path towards an orderly exit either before or after the European elections on 23-26 May.

The inability of British MPs in the House of Commons to produce a positive proposal that would show the way forward for London has forced May to ask the EU to delay Brexit once more until 30 June 30 with the possibility of leaving earlier.

Her request automatically means that the UK will participate in the European elections at the end of May, a condition set both by the European Commission and the EU heads of state and government at the last Brussels summit in late March.

In a letter that May sent to European Council President Donald Tusk, she wrote that “the government will want to agree on a timetable for ratification that allows the UK to withdraw from the European Union before 23 May.” The note was an admission from May that the UK would still have to prepare to participate in the elections, but it is most likely that those elected will never take their seats in European parliament.

A UK official confirmed to New Europe that the British government has already started preparations to participate to the European Parliament elections, even mentioning that all local officers have started to prepare for the vote if the elections never take place.

The EU aimed for a UK agreement based on the future relationship process

According to a senior EU official, the EU was looking forward to the UK’s proposal once the House of Commons is on board with a future UK-EU relationship as Brussels expected that May would ask for a longer extension.

The EU expected this after word got out that May was in contentious talks with the opposition leader, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn. May was unsuccessful in bringing forth a series of alternatives on the UK’s future trading relationship with the bloc. The options, according to the EU, could include a Customs Union 2.0 option and a referendum.

The above scenario, according to the EU, could accommodate the proposal that Tusk has tabled which pushes the exit date to the end of December, or even as far back as March 31 2020, according to the Senior EU official. The date of the exit, however, could be determined according by whether or not the UK supports the idea. This makes a so-called “flextension” scenario the best case for all sides. This extension could be automatically terminated as soon once the Common ratifies the Withdrawal Agreement and shows the way forward.

“The only reasonable way out would be a long, but flexible extension. How would it work in practice? We could give the UK a year-long extension; automatically terminated once the Withdrawal Agreement has been accepted and ratified by the House of Commons,” said the senior EU official, quoting Tusk.

This solution would grant more time to the UK to rethink its strategy, according to the EU senior official. “A short extension, if possible, and a long one if necessary, seems to be an ideal scenario for both sides as it gives the UK all the necessary flexibility tat it needs, while also avoiding the need to meet every few weeks to further discuss any Brexit extensions.”

The EU’s view, for the time being, is that the ‘flextension’ scenario is compatible with May’s request, even if the dates differ. This allows the UK to leave the EU whenever it is ready to do so, while the EU can still protect the interests of EU citizens and businesses by avoiding repeated cliff edges and emergency summits to extend Article 50 further.

An EU diplomat reiterated that May’s letter “breathes the right spirit” into the process as the UK seems willing to organise European elections. This way, May has expresses Britain’s commitment to “loyal membership”. However, the 30 June deadline set by May has yet to be approved. “If we extend to 30 June, we might be here again on the 29th. We can’t keep coming back, that’s unacceptable,” added the EU diplomat.

“For the European elections, the EU has “other things to do,” so why not grant this flex tension until early 2020?” the EU diplomat asked, who made certain to emphasise that this would be the final extension given to London.

This outcome, however, may find the UK in a special role at the European Council as there are many EU members that would not want the UK to be involved in important policy initiatives that the bloc’s leaders will discuss in the coming weeks.

Focusing on the Brexit Summit

“The only game in town is the European Council which will start on 10 April,” said the European Commission’s chief spokesperson. The decision on whether to grant a longer extension, and the terms that go with it, will ultimately be one for the EU-27 to decide on. Ahead of the meeting, a number of the bloc’s members are hardening their stance against the UK.

France’s Emmanuel Macron won’t make it easy for May as he is one of many EU leaders who are not pleased with Tusk’s proposal of an early 2020 extension. The leaders that have chosen this path argue that the EU should only grant another extension under a concrete plan on behalf of the UK that contains a clear intention, including the Withdrawal Agreement. At this point, France considers these talks on a new extension to be “premature”.

The EU-27 is, however, highly unlikely to grant another short delay in the process, which leads May closer to a a long extension or a no-deal Brexit.