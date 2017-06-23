Animal rights award presented to GUE/NGL MEP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An MEP with the European United Left – Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) has been awarded for his outstanding contribution to animal welfare. Stefan Eck received the EU4Animals Award 2017 by the Eurogroup for Animals – the only pan-European umbrella organisation for animal welfare.

Eck was recognised for successfully requesting the European Commission to initiate new legislation in securing minimum standards for the protection of hundreds of millions of rabbits farmed in the EU.

Each year, Eurogroup for Animals awards a member of the European Parliament for being “a true ambassador for Europe that cares about animals” and for being instrumental in securing higher animal welfare legislation and guidance.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Brussels, Eck said: “To be awarded with this prize will encourage me to keep pursuing my parliamentary work which is hard work. Lobbying the EU institutions to deliver better legislation and enforcement for the sake of animals is a slow process.”

“In politics and in society, it is not easy to change the mainstream way of thinking with regards to animal protection. We have to keep struggling against the tides of tradition and against the consumers’ wish for cheap meat and cheap dairy products and other animal products,” Eck added.