The European Union Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides has “strongly” condemned the attacks on aid workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan. They were shot and killed on February 8 delivering humanitarian aid.

“An attack on those who work to help others is an attack on humanity and a grave violation of International Humanitarian Law,” said Stylianides.

“Right now my thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost loved ones and the two other ICRC colleagues who remain missing.”

According to Stylianides, the attack “not only highlights the dangers facing humanitarian workers in Afghanistan but also underscores the bravery of all those that continue to work selflessly for the benefit of others”.

He said the EU remains committed to provide lifesaving aid in Afghanistan.