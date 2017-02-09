‘An attack on humanity’

EPA/ARIS OIKONOMOU
Click for full view

European Commissioner Christos Stylianides gives a press conference for the launch of the European Solidarity Corpsin Brussels, Belgium, 07 December 2016.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 10:16 February 9, 2017
Updated 10:16 February 9, 2017

‘An attack on humanity’

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Union Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides has “strongly” condemned the attacks on aid workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan. They were shot and killed on February 8 delivering humanitarian aid.

“An attack on those who work to help others is an attack on humanity and a grave violation of International Humanitarian Law,” said Stylianides.

“Right now my thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost loved ones and the two other ICRC colleagues who remain missing.”

According to Stylianides, the attack “not only highlights the dangers facing humanitarian workers in Afghanistan but also underscores the bravery of all those that continue to work selflessly for the benefit of others”.

He said the EU remains committed to provide lifesaving aid in Afghanistan.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Bond buyers are spooked by Le Pen's national monetary policy plans