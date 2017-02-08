Amnesty International says thousands secretly executed in Syrian jails

Amnesty International has reported that as many as 13,000 opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been secretly hanged in just one of Syria’s most infamous prisons since the civil war began five years ago. The human rights group said this is part of an extermination policy ordered by the highest levels of the Syrian government.

According to Amnesty’s report, titled “Human Slaughterhouse”, many thousands more people held in Saydnaya prison died through torture and starvation and the...