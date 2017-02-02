Alternative “facts” in Romania’s amnesty row

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

On Tuesday evening the Romanian government decriminalized certain corruption offenses, including abuse of office, conflict of interest, and negligence at work.

For over two weeks, tens of thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of Bucharest and other Romanian cities to protest the legislation. They have been joined by Romania’s President, Klaus Iohannis.

The opposition is primarily arguing that the government is abusing its office to legislate an amnesty for MPs, officials, and former ministers of the ruling Socialist Party (PSD). The ruling party argues it is taking measure to reduce the overpopulation of prisons, but also to limit a perceived conspiracy against the Socialists.

Abuse of office

The Government has set a €44,400 threshold, under which abuse of office is not considered a crime. Perhaps more significantly, the passing of a bill may not be considered “abuse of office” under any circumstances.

That means that no one is put under criminal prosecution if he or she cause damage under that sum. And no politician can be prosecuted for “paycheck legislation.” Maximum jail for abuse of office is reduced from 2 to 7 years to 6 months to 3 years.

Conflict of Interest

Another significant change is that conflict of interest offenses can only be prosecuted if the prosecutor can demonstrate that the offense yielded material interest to the perpetrators, their family or their relatives. However, there is no conflict of interest is the public official’s decisions benefits a company with which he is connected.

Negligence is also decriminalized.

Corruption & Political Blackmail

Over the last few years, Romania has been advancing in every international monitoring index of transparency, particularly the famous DNA Anti-Corruption Directorate.

There is a counterargument. The Henry Jackson Society think tank recently produced evidence to suggest that the anti-corruption DNA agency is abusing its power and relies on secret services information to conduct what amounts to political prosecution.

Significantly, the critics include a number of former supporters, including Traian Băsescu, Romania’s president from 2004 to 2014, who initiated the country’s first major anti-corruption drive but has now accused the agency of violating human rights and acting outside the constitution.

These allegations are backed by an astonishing 92% rate of conviction in corruption cases. The report suggests there is evidence of the prosecution being used to press witnesses or their family members, forcing them to testify against specific individuals. Meanwhile, prosecutors routinely leak case material to mass media to put pressure on judges.

Blackmail or corruption?

Romania’s General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar suggests the law benefits directly up to 30 members of parliament of the ruling Socialist Party. A similar view is held by the National Anticorruption Agency (DNA) that has been investigating up to 10% of Romania’s elite on corruption allegations.

The former Socialist Prime Minister, Victor Ponta, and the leader of PSD, Liviu Dragnea, have been dealing with corruption charges. Following the victory of the Socialist Party in December, the President of the Republic, Klaus Iohannis, made clear he would not give a mandate to Dragnea to form a government. That is because Dragnea was convicted of electoral fraud in April 2016, with a tribunal ruling that he cheated in the referendum to impeach the former President Traian Basescu in 2012.

Last week, Romania’s Supreme Court ruled that elements of the government’s amnesty plan entail amendments to the Criminal Code that are not in line with the constitution.