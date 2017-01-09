ALDE’s Verhofstadt rejects alliance with Beppe Grillo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The group of Liberals in the European Parliament (ALDE) rejected a request from Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to join them after they split with the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), the Liberals’ leader said on Monday.

ALDE Leader Guy Verhofstad said: “I have come to the conclusion that there are not enough guarantees to push forward a common agenda to reform Europe.”

“There is insufficient common ground to proceed with the request of the Five Star Movement to join the ALDE Group. There remain fundamental differences on key European issues.”

“However, on issues of shared interest, such as the environment, transparency and direct democracy, the ALDE Group and the Five Star Movement will continue to work closely together.”

Italian comedian-turned politician Beppe Grillo, founder of the 5-Star, proposed splitting with UKIP on Sunday and its members backed the idea in a vote on Monday.

5-Star, Italy’s main opposition party, rejects traditional left-right ideological labels and so has no natural home among the main political families in the European Parliament.