ALDE leader Verhofstadt launches billboard campaign against Hungary’s Orbán

Guy Verhofstadt, head of the liberal group ALDE in the European Parliament, has launched an advertising campaign against Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán using a mobile billboard on the streets of Brussels to denounce the right-wing, anti-EU Hungarian leader’s attempts to build what Orbán, himself, has called “an illiberal regime” in Budapest.

Verhofstadt said he hopes to send a personal message to Orbán that acts as a response to his and his Fidesz party’s moves to destroy the EU’s core values.

The mobile truck that carries the Verhofstadt-penned message – “First he stole our money and now he wants to destroy Europe. Stop Orbán! Values are the first!” – will make its way around Brussels for a full week, with frequent stops in front of Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU.