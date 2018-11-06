ALDE leader Verhofstadt launches billboard campaign against Hungary’s Orbán

Twitter
Click for full view

ALDE’s Guy Verhofstadt anti-Orbán mobile billboard truck in Brussels, November 5, 2018

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Read Next

Published 20:04 November 6, 2018
Updated 20:04 November 6, 2018

ALDE leader Verhofstadt launches billboard campaign against Hungary’s Orbán

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Guy Verhofstadt, head of the liberal group ALDE in the European Parliament, has launched an advertising campaign against Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán using a mobile billboard on the streets of Brussels to denounce the right-wing, anti-EU Hungarian leader’s attempts to build what Orbán, himself, has called “an illiberal regime” in Budapest.

Verhofstadt said he hopes to send a personal message to Orbán that acts as a response to his and his Fidesz party’s moves to destroy the EU’s core values.

The mobile truck that carries the Verhofstadt-penned message – “First he stole our money and now he wants to destroy Europe. Stop Orbán! Values are the first!” – will make its way around Brussels for a full week, with frequent stops in front of Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+