Airbus promises urban flying vehicle by the end of the year

The biggest obstacle appears to be not technology but regulation

Airbus Group will test a self-piloted flying car before the end of the year, designed to avoid gridlock on city roads.

The announcement came by the Airbus CEO Tom Enders on Monday, as he addressed a technology conference in Munich.

Enders was referring to an Airbus division called Urban Air Mobility, developing personal aviation concepts. Airbus objective is to create urban flying vehicles flown by a single person in the context of flying vehicle sharing schemes. Plans announced this autumn suggest that such “taxis” could be marketed around the world as soon as 2020.

Enders added there was an emphasis placed on the environmental sustainability of such vehicles, so as not to add to the pollution of the urban environment. The sharing concept would also make the pricing of such vehicles affordable.

“We are in an experimentation phase, we take this development very seriously,” Enders said.

The advantage of flying vehicles, according to Enders, is that they would reduce the cost needed for the development of infrastructure in cities.

The Airbus announcement signals Europe is in a race for the first flying vehicles to enter an urban environment. The pilot phase poses regulatory and other practical obstacles, but it is a market in which there are more than players, Chinese and American. The key is automation, because the flying vehicles need to be self-driving rather than rely on human pilots.

The Uber taxi service company is using its developed peer-to-peer model to introduce its own flying taxi model within ten years.

The race for the flying vehicle market has already begun and it could be that Airbus is not the pioneer. Chinese companies have already presented prototypes and are working for scale, the resolution of regulatory issues, and marketing. China’s home market could also become the hub for the emergence of a global competitor to Uber.