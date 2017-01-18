Air India introduces women-only seats to avoid sexual harassment

Air India will introduce women-only seats on its domestic flights, the company announced on Tuesday.
Reports of sexual harassment, molestation, and in-flight attacks have forced the company to allocate seats in its economy class for women traveling alone. That is the only airline in the world taking this measure. If the measure is considered successful, it may be extended to international flights.
Public transport segregation is usual in India, including trains and buses. Sexual harassment is a common problem and has been in recent years been addressed by women who take matters in their own hands with the help of social media.
First to introduce women-only carriages were the Indian railways. In time, the railway introduced train services known as “lady specials” in 2009.