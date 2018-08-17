Air France ignores union objections to appoint first foreign CEO since 1933

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Air France-KLM named Air Canada’s Ben Smith as its new CEO amid strong union backlash.

The 46-year old Francophone Smith is the first non-French CEO of the company since its foundation in 1933. In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Air France unions found the appointment “inconceivable,” as the company’s leader would not be familiar with the French “social model.”

Smith served as Air Canada’s second in command and is known for putting shareholders’ interest first; he is credited with developing Air Canada’s low-cost subsidiary Rouge. At the same time, he is credited with sealing a 10-year pay deal with Air Canada unions in 2015.

Representing the French government – who is the company’s shareholder of the company – Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne hailed the appointment. The Air France-KLM main shareholders are the French state (14,4%), Delta Airlines (14%) and China Eastern Arilines (8.8%).

Even President Emmanuel Macron joined the contested debate for the appointment, making clear that the government favoured the appointment of a CEO with knowledge of the aviation industry.

In May the French prime minister Bruno Le Maire had warned that the future of the company “hanged in the balance,” calling on workers to be “responsible” and making clear that the government would not step in to cover the company’s deficit.

Smith finds Air France facing a strike by its pilots, who have not seen a pay rise since 2012. The company estimates losses incurred from periodic strike action since February to €335 million. Operating profits have droped from €593 million in the second quarter of 2017 to €109 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Smith’s proposed salary is several times higher than that of Janaillac. The expectation is that he will bring productivity in line with major full service European competitors, Lufthansa and British Airways. “I am well aware of the competitive challenges the Air France-KLM Group is currently facing,” Smith said in a statement on Thursday, making no reference to the unfolding strike action.

The next pilot walkout is planned for August 27. Air France shares have nosedived by 35% since January.