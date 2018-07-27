Air carriers servicing the UK and Ireland take on France

Ryanair, Easyjet, Wizz and the owners of British Airways/Iberia (IAG) have submitted complaints to the European Commission against France.
Submitted on Tuesday, the airlines suggest that an air traffic control (ATC) strike in France is restricting freedom of movement. The country should be obliged to facilitate overfly transit while the strike continues, the airlines argue.
Circumventing French airspace for the duration of the strike is costing companies in fuel, just as international prices are soaring. Companies such as Ryanair are demanding that the French “national strike” does not undermine freedom of movement.
Meanwhile, Ryanair is facing its own strike hurdles, with pilots in Ireland and cabin crews in Belgium, Spain and Portugal demanding better working conditions. Pilots demand mainly more transparency on pay, promotions and leave. Cabin crews have a wider range of demands.