Why African rulers could be denied EU visas

If Germany has its way, European Union member states will be required to deny travel visas to ruling elites of African countries that refuse to take back rejected asylum-seekers.

As reported by The Sunday Times online, European officials have warned that the low rate of return for failed asylum-seekers from Europe, just 27%, is acting as a draw for economic migrants to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean in search of a better life.

Germany’s idea for a common EU policy appears to have won the backing of Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU’s commissioner for migration.

“We need to be bolder and collectively build a European return system,” he said. “Our visa policy could, for example, be used as leverage, if needed, on countries like Bangladesh to speed up the readmission of migrants arriving in Italy. We need to be able to count on all member states in these efforts.”

The commission supports voluntary return for failed asylum-seekers backed up by forced deportations, if necessary carried out by armed officers of the EU’s new border guard agency.

In a letter to governments in March, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Only a third of those who should be ­returned are effectively returned. This is… not sustainable.”

According to The Times, the commission is considering sanctions on states that obstruct the return of failed asylum-seekers, including denying visas to their citizens.