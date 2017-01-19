AfD politician criticised for Holocaust remarks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Björn Höcke, who leads Germany’s populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the eastern state of Thuringia, stirred controversy during his speech in a beer hall in Dresden. He called for a “180-degree turn” from the tradition of remembering and atoning for the Nazi era.

“They wanted to cut off our roots and with the re-education that began in 1945, they nearly managed,” Höcke said. “Until now, our mental state continues to be that of a totally defeated people. We Germans are the only people in the world that have planted a monument of shame in the heart of their capital.”

As reported by The Guardian, Höcke railed against Germany’s decade-long tradition of acknowledging the crimes of the National Socialist era, describing the Holocaust memorial in Berlin as a “monument of shame”.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, a large sloping field covered in austere slabs of concrete, was unveiled in 2005 and is located close to the German parliament and the Brandenburg Gate.

During World War Two, Germany was responsible for the murder of more than 6 million Jews and other minorities.

A former history teacher, Höcke also said German schoolchildren were supposedly not taught about the country’s scientific and artistic achievements, and that German history was made to look “mean and ridiculous”.

He received standing ovation and chants of “Germany, Germany” from his audience at the event organised by the AfD’s youth organisation.

According to the Reuters news agency, Höcke responded to the criticism saying any interpretation that he had criticised the Holocaust memorial was “a malicious and deliberately denigratory interpretation of what I actually said”. He explained that he had said the Holocaust was a disgrace and Germany had a monument to it. “What is wrong in saying that?”

However, the former Central Council of Jews in Germany head, Dieter Graumann, said Höcke’s comments were “outrageous”. He told Bild daily that it was a scandal for such a poisonous mentality to come from a politician in a party set to win seats in parliament.

The AfD’s anti-immigrant rhetoric has won support among Germans worried about the influx of more than a million migrants in the last two years. With polls putting it on 12-15%, the party is tipped to win seats in the federal parliament in September’s election, according to Reuters.