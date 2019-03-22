Addressing Europe’s Clean Mobility Gap

EPA/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/FILE PICTURE
Old exhaust pipes lie in a junkyard in Peine, Germany. Even with the conditions in place for consumers to choose a new plug in hybrid (PHEV) or battery electric car (BEV) over a petrol or diesel to serve as the primary household vehicle, the reality is that older dirtier combustion vehicles will remain on the road for decades subject to regulatory intervention.

Author
Nolan Theisen By Nolan Theisen Nolan Theisen is Head of Energy Programme at GLOBSEC Policy Institute
Published 16:53 March 22, 2019
Updated 16:55 March 22, 2019

The vision of a utopian model of clean, shared, intelligent and autonomous vehicles may be far off, but the seeds are being planted now for radical albeit gradual transformation. With something so distributionally disruptive, though in aggregate beneficial to society by every measure, it is important for thoughtful long-term planning that allows for a predictable, socially acceptable transition rather than a sudden shock.

First political leadership must recognise where the future of transport...

