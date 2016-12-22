ACP-EU renew partnership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The 32nd session of the Joint Parliamentary Assembly of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries and European Union (EU) member states, which closed in Nairobi on December 21, approved a declaration on the future of ACP-EU cooperation. The text outlines a renewed partnership between the two regions after 2020, when the Cotonou Agreement expires, and calls for a strong parliamentary dimension, of which the JPA forms the core.

According to a press release, MEPs and their counterparts from ACP national parliaments also debated the role of trade in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi on December 20. The issue of migration and resettling migrants in their home countries, and the role of infrastructure development in fostering regional integration were also debated during the three-day session.

Two reports and an urgent resolution were approved at the voting session on December 21. These concern the fight against illicit financial flows, money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance, and corruption, which require “strong international cooperation”.

Approved by a large majority, the text requires information on beneficial ownership of companies to be made publicly available for all corporate structures. It also calls for public country-by-country reporting by multinationals to stop base erosion and profit shifting, and penalties to be considered in the event of financial centres failing to cooperate in the global fight against illicit financial flows.

As regards family and small-scale agriculture, this remains essential in ACP countries to combat poverty, ensure food security and protect biodiversity, the parliamentarians agreed. This area will receive aid under financing agreements with Kenya worth €104m, signed by EU Commissioner for international cooperation and development, Neven Mimica, on the fringe of the JPA.

As regards Hurricane Matthew in Haiti, the MEPs and their ACP counterparts agreed that the international community and Haiti’s partners should work in coordination with the Haitian government. They add that donors should deliver on their pledges, underlining that only 40% of the $120m requested by the Haitian government and the UN has so far been provided.

At the closing press conference of the 32nd session of the JPA, Co-Presidents Netty Baldeh (Gambia) for the ACP countries and Michèle Rivasi for the European Union denounced the violence raging in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We condemn these pointless deaths, which would not have taken place if the President of the Republic had respected the Constitution”, said Rivasi.

In related news, members of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament, who participated in the JPA, stressed the importance of the forum.

S&D MEP and Group coordinator Norbert Neuser said: “This week’s plenary session was not only another important forum of dialogue between lawmakers from ACP and European countries, but also a unique opportunity to discuss with our African, Caribbean and Pacific partners key issues in our relations. Talks focused on climate change, migration, trade, illicit financial flows, SMEs and job creation, family farming and small-scale agriculture.”

Neuser also said the “dramatic situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo made our exchange of views over presidential terms particularly timely. Our discussions over the post-electoral situation in Gabon proved to be difficult and resulted in diverging views with our ACP partners.”