A roadmap for Central and Eastern Europe

At the end of a dedicated closed-door session on Europe’s – Central and Eastern Europe, in particular –future sustainable mobility at Globsec’s Tatra Summit this past October, top industry and ministerial representatives were in agreement that the array of complex issues facing the region requires a dedicated platform for continued dialogue and research to further identify common policy solutions and elevate Central and Eastern European interests at the EU level. The GLOBSEC Initiative for Susta...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑