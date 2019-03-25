A ‘new day’ in Persian

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party shout slogans during a rally as part of Nowruz (Newroz), or Persian New Year, celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 21 March 2019. Newroz or Nowruz, which means ‘new day’ in Persian, marks the arrival of spring and the first day of the year in the Iranian calendar. About 300 million people in countries with a Persian heritage mark the holiday. Considered a holy day by Zoroastrians and Baha’is, Nowruz is recognised on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.