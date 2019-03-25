A ‘new day’ in Persian

EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
New Europe
Published 07:53 March 25, 2019
Updated 07:53 March 25, 2019

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party shout slogans during a rally as part of Nowruz (Newroz), or Persian New Year, celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 21 March 2019. Newroz or Nowruz, which means ‘new day’ in Persian, marks the arrival of spring and the first day of the year in the Iranian calendar. About 300 million people in countries with a Persian heritage mark the holiday. Considered a holy day by Zoroastrians and Baha’is, Nowruz is recognised on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 

