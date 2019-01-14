A billboard of DR Congo

New Europe
Published 08:28 January 14, 2019
Updated 08:28 January 14, 2019

A billboard of DR Congo’s outgoing President Joseph Kabila burned by supporters of the opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, is seen in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 10, 2019. The provisional result placed Tshisekedi ahead of the ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and his rival opposition candidate Martin Fayulu. Fayulu immediately denounced the results as an “electoral coup”.

