Reinventing the BRICs

We face complex times ahead and the nations known as the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), have a more important role to play. The BRIC solution is, in a larger sense, a contract of trust in a more connected world, where the interdependence between countries is an essential condition for stronger investment in innovation, creativity and knowledge as the key drivers for growth and competitiveness.

Europe must be aware of the importance of the BRIC solution and reinvent itself in line with this new ambition.

In these times of crisis, the BRICs are in fact a great opportunity for Europe. The global economic situation for the EU is becoming increasingly difficult as European companies are facing stronger competition from companies based in the Middle East and Asia. The public accounts of most European countries are facing unsustainable deficits, and unemployment is still very high.

It’s because of this that a New Contract of Trust for Europe becomes paramount. This New Deal must be supported by some strategic proposals that demand a new operational agenda.

Europe and the BRICs nations must actively cooperate in developing this new strategic agenda and the EI must know how to constructively integrate most of those who come to Europe from BRIC countries to start and develop new businesses.

Social cohesion is done with the constructive participation of the citizens and it is necessary to have an effective attitude towards mobilising this effort, with integration and quality as the right words.

The BRIC Solution has also an important dimension related to science and innovation at universities and companies must perform under a new strategic partnership that is centred on the objectives of added value, creativity, and knowledge.

This is the basis for the future and effective implementation of the New Europe Strategy, which must be followed by the BRIC. Each of these countries still has a real opportunity to implement an innovation agenda innovation –a fact and can´t be lost.

Culture is another important dimension for the BRIC Solution. The culture of European and BRIC countries is a unique asset. Europe and the BRICs must be able to involve other global partners in the construction of integrated projects that are focused on the development of culture as the driver for development. The reinvention of culture is itself, a very innovative way to involve more European and BRICs actors in a project aimed at building a future.

Europe must have a very prudent attitude towards the new capabilities that these emerging economies are facing in a globally complex world that remains in crisis. Europe’s resources – from its scientists and entrepreneurs to its politicians and civil society payers, must understand this and give effective signs of change for a better future.