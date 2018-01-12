Farage calls for a second EU membership referendum

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Nigel Farage has endorsed the idea of a second referendum on the UK leaving the European Union.

In an interview with the Channel Five show the “Wright Stuff,” the former UKIP leader argued that a second referendum would “kill off” the issue for a generation. “The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round,” Farage argued with confidence. He went on to suggest that the new result would politically “finish off” Remain campaigners, including “the Cleggs, the Blairs, and the Adonis’.”

The 2016 Leave campaign secured a razor thin victory with a 52-to-48% majority. Farage claims that a second vote would result in much greater support for leaving the EU.

In arguing in favour of a second referendum, Farage echoes UKIP’s and Leave campaign donor Arron Banks. Banks also made a similar statement on Thursday, making clear that a second referendum will not only confirm the June 2016 result, but would allow hard pressed Leave campaigners to retake the political initiative.

While the Labour Party appears to endorse the result of the 2016 referendum, the Liberals have called for a second poll to legitimize or reject any deal reached by the UK government.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister Theresa May was swift to reply on Thursday that Britons will not go to the polls.

Having made concessions on the so-called “divorce bill,” Northern Ireland, and EU citizens in the UK, the UK expects trade talks to begin in March 2018. Brussels suggests that an agreement on these three agenda items means negotiations can move forward. The first priority is securing a two-year transition period in which the UK will continue to have access to the Single Market for both goods and services.