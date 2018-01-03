The German Medical Association objects to obligatory biometric tests for migrants

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The German Medical Association condemned the notion of mandatory biometric tests to determine immigrants’ age on Tuesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian CSU allies want to ensure that refugees and migrants do not have the option to lie about their age to avoid deportation or take advantage of the legal protection and welfare support afforded to minors. The demand put forward is for nothing less than an obligatory biometric test in the form of X-rays.

The medical association claims such tests have a large margin of error.

The demand for biometric tests follows a stabbing of a 15-year-old girl by a boy that claims to be of the same age. Her father says the boy is much older than 15 and should be tried as an adult.

In a comparable case, an Iranian man killed a 19-year old student claiming he was 16 years old. His father later testified he was in fact 33.