Barzani steps down

Massoud Barzani is stepping down as President of Iraqi Kurdistan, following 12 years of heading the government.

Barzani came to office in 2005 as the leader of the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP). He was reelected in 2009 and 2013. The leader of the Kurdish region played a prominent role in the campaign against the Islamic State, joining the campaign in 2014 with the Peshmerga fighters. Upon his resignation, he vowed to remain a member of the Peshmerga.

In a letter addressing the Kurdish parliament, Barzani made it clear he would not seek re-election on November 1st. The country originally planned Presidential and legislative elections, after clashes with Iraqi troops erupted.

Kurdistan voted for independence on September 25, in what Baghdad considers an illegal referendum. Two weeks later Iraqi troops recaptured the oil-rich Kurdish-city of Kirkuk, while Turkey and Iran have squeezed the region’s economy by disrupting transport and trade.

The Kurdish Patriotic Union (PUK) opposition is now calling for a national unity government. The party of the late President Jalal Talabani has always considered secession a political mistake.