Romanian government backs off but demonstrators remain

Romania’s Prime Minister, Sorin Grindeanu, promised to revoke a controversial amendment of the Criminal Code on Sunday after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets for several days,

The government passed the amnesty bill last Tuesday, triggering criticism as home and abroad. The bill would decriminalize a number of offenses linked to abuse of power. Although the government has backed off, crowds remain in the streets in what local media describe as the biggest wave of demonstrations since the overthrow of the Ceausescu regime.

“I do not want to divide Romania. It can’t be divided in two,” Prime Minister Grindeanu said in a televised statement on Sunday. Despite the announcement, hundreds of thousands of protestors remain in the street across Romania.

The bill would have decriminalized abuse of power offenses that have a cost smaller than €44,000. That would benefit approximately 30 Members of Parliament of the ruling Social Democratic party (PSD), including its leader Liviu Dragnea.