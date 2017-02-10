2018 to be the European Year of Cultural Heritage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

On 9 February 2017, a provisional agreement was reached by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament, declaring 2018 as the European Year of Cultural Heritage. Cultural Heritage refers to the ways of living within a community, which have been developed over longer periods of time and are passed down from generation to generation, as well as places, objects, monuments, sites, traditions and values specific to that community.

The main goals of the European Year are first of all “to promote cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and social cohesion”, highlighting the importance of economic contribution of our cultural heritages to both the cultural sector, as well as the creative one, and emphasizing the role of our cultural heritages in the EU’s external relations.

The EU will be providing €8 million for this very probable future legislation that aims to raise awareness of the European history and values, and strengthening the European identity of EU citizens. While pointing to the opportunities we have thanks to our European cultural heritage, the European Year of Cultural Heritage is also meant to pinpoint threats and problems our cultural heritage faces, such as “the impact of the digital shift, environmental and physical pressure on heritage sites, and the illicit trafficking of cultural objects”. Every Representative of the European Parliament will be able to participate, as observers, in any meetings organized by national coordinators during the European Year.

How to make it happen

The next step is to invite COREPER, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union, to endorse the provisional agreement at a future meeting, and have the Chairman of the Committee send a letter to the Chairperson of the European Parliament’s CULT (Culture and Education) Committee. In this letter it will be written that should the Parliament, at its plenary session, accept the arranged text that was approved by COREPER, then the Council of the EU will adopt the text in its first reading without any amendments. This would result in the new legislation entering into force soon enough to give the EU Commission and its member states the necessary time to begin and finalize all the preparations needed.

Background

In 2007, the concept of Cultural Heritage became an official EU priority with the European Agenda for Culture. The Council of Europe highlighted in its Conclusions cultural heritage “as a strategic resource for a sustainable Europe” and listed the social and economic benefits of policies regarding heritage, calling increasing attention to the topic. The European Parliament strongly supported the idea, and consequently, the European Commission presented its first proposal for a European Year of Cultural Heritage in August 2016. A general approach concerning the proposal was adopted by the Council in November 2016, and a first trilogue took place took place in December 2016.