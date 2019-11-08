The EU Commission announced on 8 November a new application round for DiscoverEU travel passes, allowing participants to travel across Europe, learn about its cultural heritage, and develop their own skills. The new round will allow another 20,000 young people to discover Europe.

“I invite young people from every region in Europe to apply for this new chance to experience the freedom to move across our Union, to develop important skills, to discover our rich cultural heritage and to make new friends”, said EU Commissioner for education, culture, youth and sport, Tibor Navracsics.

The Commission launched the programme in June last year, following a proposal from the European Parliament for a Preparatory Action with an initial budget of €12 million. The budget for this year is €16 million, and the expected budget for next year is €25 million. All 18-year-olds in the EU have until 28 November to apply for the period between 1 April and 31 October next year.